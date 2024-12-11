Who Is Sapna Singh? Tragedy Befalls Actress As Teen Son Gets Brutally Murdered

In a shocking turn of an event, TV actress Sapna Singh is making headlines after staging a protest in Bareilly on December 11. As per PTI, her 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances, and police have arrested two of his friends in connection with the case, officials confirmed on Wednesday. She ended the protest on Tuesday after more than 90 minutes when the police assured her that action would be taken. This tragic event has left many grieving, and few realise that the actress has appeared in several popular TV shows.

Who is Actress Sapna Singh?

Sapna Singh hails from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh. She has reportedly appeared in many TV shows as a supporting actress. Sapna is recognised for her roles in popular series like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Fir Laut Aai Naagin, Krishan Kanhaiya, and Mati Ki Banno, among others. According to her Instagram, she also worked in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat.

Her Instagram activity shows that she frequently serves as a judge at various award functions and competitions. Additionally, she is involved in modelling and fashion shows and stays highly active on social media. Sapna’s family resides in her hometown, but she often travels to Mumbai for work. Recently, her post about her son’s murder has left everyone in shock.

What happened with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Sapna Singh’s son?

Sapna Singh's son, Sagar Gangwar, was found dead, leading to the arrest of two of his adult friends, Anuj and Sunny, on Wednesday for murder, officials confirmed.

"The postmortem report did not establish the exact cause of death, but signs of poisoning or a drug overdose were detected. Viscera samples have been preserved for further analysis," stated Circle Officer (Fatehpur) Ashutosh Shivam.

Inspector Sunil Kumar of Bhuta Police Station explained, "During questioning, Anuj and Sunny admitted they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar. The overdose caused Sagar to collapse. Panicked, they dragged his body to a field and abandoned it." Sagar, a Class 8 student, had been living with his maternal uncle, Om Prakash, in Anand Vihar Colony, Bareilly, according to the police.

Sagar's body was discovered on Sunday morning near Adalakhia village in the Izzatnagar police station area. Initially treated as an unidentified case, a postmortem was conducted. Meanwhile, the Baradari police registered a missing persons complaint filed by Om Prakash on 7 December.

After identifying the body, CCTV footage from the area showed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar, leading to their detention, officials added.

The incident sparked protests in Sagar's village, with residents blocking roads and demanding a second postmortem.