Who Is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Meet The Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 Singer Set To Tie The Knot With BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, has made headlines with his ongoing buzz about his marriage to Sivasri Skandaprasad, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 singer and Bharatanatyam artist. Although the couple has not made an official statement about the wedding, reports suggest it will occur in Bengaluru within a few months. According to The Federal, the ceremony is scheduled for March 4, 2025, and will be a grand affair.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasree graduated in Bioengineering from Sastra University. She also earned an MA in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University and another MA in Sanskrit from Madras Sanskrit College.

Sivasree has always been passionate about music and pursued it as a career. She has performed at major events across India, including Chennai. Her breakthrough came in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a Kannada devotional song she recorded, Poojisalende Hoogala Thande, which she shared on her YouTube channel. Her channel now has over 200,000 subscribers, and she has also sung a song for the Kannada film Ponniyan Selvan 2.

How did they meet?

Tejasvi and Sivasri share a passion for relay and endurance races, cycling, and other sporting activities. Notably, in 2024, Tejasvi became the country's first sitting MP to complete the Ironman 70.3 endurance race. Similarly, Sivasri, as seen on her Instagram, actively participates in cycling marathons, adding to the buzz.