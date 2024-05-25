Advertisement

Actress Laila Khan met her end in 2011 when her stepfather Parveen Tak, shot her dead. 13 years on, the late actress has finally received justice with Tak being sentenced to death. Not just Laila, Tak's rampage also ended up taking the lives of her mother and siblings, all of whom have received justice with his sentencing.

Who was Laila Khan?



As per a Free Press Journal report, Laila Khan was born Reshma Patel. She reportedly went on to marry Munir Khan, a member of the banned Bangladeshi Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh. Though Laila featured in several projects through the course of her acting career, the Pakistani origin Bollywood actress was best known for her work in the Rajesh Khanna starrer Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, which released back in 2008 and was directed by Rakesh Sawant.

Advertisement

The same year she also starred in Kool Nahin Hot Hain Hum. As a matter of fact, 2008 was quite the year for Laila on the professional front as she also ended up making her acting debut in the Kannada film industry, with film Makeup.

Laila Khan's case comes to a close



As per the ruling of a Mumbai sessions court on May 24, Laila Khan's stepfather - who for over a decade now stood accused of taking the actress' life at gunpoint, with several other members of the family also turning victims - Parveen Tak was sentenced to death. Laila was reportedly 30 years of age at the time of her death. The ruling declared Tak as being responsible for the deaths of not just Laila, but also her elder sister Azmina, 32, twin siblings Zara and Imran, 25, and cousin Reshma and the actress' mother Shelina, 51.

Advertisement

At the time of Laila and her family's death, it would be a few months before their murders came to light. As per a Pinkvilla report, Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on the grounds of some separate criminal antecedents, which in turn led to the discovery of the decomposing bodies from the family's Igatpuri farmhouse.