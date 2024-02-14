English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Who Was Mallika Rajput? The Actor-Singer Who Allegdly Died By Suicide

Mallika Rajput, 34-year old actress-singer, was found dead at her residence in Sultanpur. She was best known for her role in Kangana starrer Revolver Rani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mallika Rajput
Mallika Rajput | Image:Mallika Rajput/Instagram
Mallika Rajput, an alias for Vijay Lakshmi was found dead at her residence in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh on February 13. The actress-singer, 35, allegedly died by suicide as she was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house. The actress, most notably starred in Kangana Ranaut starrer Revolver Rani and also held a political stint briefly. 

Who was Mallika Rajput? 

Mallika Rajput was a popular actress-singer. The 35-year-old actress most notably played a supporting role in the film Revolver Rani. Released in 2014, the film was headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Additionally, she also featured in a music video. The late actress was a headliner in the music video of Yaara Tujhe (2015) by popular singer Shaan. 

 

 

She even joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2016. However, she left the stint too in just two years. As per reports, in 2022, she was appointed as the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh. The actress was multitalented and was a trained Kathak dancer too. In her last years, she started performing ghazals at public events. Mallika even turned to spirituality for a brief time. In her final days, she penned several poems which she shared on her social media account. 

What is known of Mallika Rajput’s death?

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house in Sultanpur under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, they said. Mallika’s mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

 

 

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.
 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

