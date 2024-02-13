Advertisement

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. The actress most notably starred in Kangana Ranaut starrer movie Revolver Rani. Reports suggest that the singer-actor has died by suicide, while the family does not seem to be in the know.

How did Mallika Rajput die?

As per PTI, Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, they said. Mallika’s mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.

Tumhe chorke toh jeena mumkin nahi mera: Mallika Rajput

Amid the news of the actor-singer's death, an Instagram post of Mallika is going viral on social media. As soon as reports of her death went viral, Mallika's post on love and death also began doing rounds on social media. On February 1, the singer-actress took to her Instagram account to share poems written by her. The poems, written in in Hindi, talked about heartbreak. The poem was titled, “Nafrat mein na jeeyo tum, afsos mein nah marun main," and is now doing rounds on social media.

A line in the poem read, “tumhe chor ke toh jeena mumkin nahi hai mera, pal pal ke judai se kab tak kaho ke daru main (It is impossible for me to live without you, till when will I fear separation)." She shared the poem without a caption. While there is no official confirmation about the reason of her alleged suicide, social media users are suspecting heartbreak on the basis of the post.