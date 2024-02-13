Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput, 35, Found Dead In Sultanpur

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house here under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, as per reports.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mallika Rajput
Mallika Rajput | Image:Mallika Rajput FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. The actress most notably starred in Kangana Ranaut starrer movie Revolver Rani. Reports suggest that the singer-actor has died by suicide, while the family does not seem to be in the know. 

How did Mallika Rajput die? 

As per PTI, Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, they said. Mallika’s mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.

Tumhe chorke toh jeena mumkin nahi mera: Mallika Rajput 

Amid the news of the actor-singer's death, an Instagram post of Mallika is going viral on social media. As soon as reports of her death went viral, Mallika's post on love and death also began doing rounds on social media. On February 1, the singer-actress took to her Instagram account to share poems written by her. The poems, written in in Hindi, talked about heartbreak. The poem was titled, “Nafrat mein na jeeyo tum, afsos mein nah marun main," and is now doing rounds on social media. 

A line in the poem read, “tumhe chor ke toh jeena mumkin nahi hai mera, pal pal ke judai se kab tak kaho ke daru main (It is impossible for me to live without you, till when will I fear separation)." She shared the poem without a caption. While there is no official confirmation about the reason of her alleged suicide, social media users are suspecting heartbreak on the basis of the post. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

2 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

4 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

6 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

6 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

20 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

20 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

20 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

20 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

20 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers’ Protest: Punjab Fears Diesel, Gas Scarcity as Supply Take a Hit

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. UWW lifts suspension on WFI, keeps 3 conditions

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Kuldeep offers MASSIVE update on player for IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Chavan Joins BJP: Will Graft Cast Shadow on His New Political Chapter?

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  5. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement