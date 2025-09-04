Who Will Inherit Giorgio Armani's ₹8.8 Lakh Crore Empire? Meet Designer's Right-Hand Man Leo Dell’Orco And Family Heirs Silvana, Roberta, Andrea

Italian designer Giorgio Armani who owned a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died, his fashion house confirmed. He was 91. As per the label's Instagram page, his family and employees will carry the Group forward. After Armani's passing, the funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 7, and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Armani’s explicit wishes, his funeral will be held privately, the label confirmed.

He was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month. However, the plans for his upcoming iconic show are now uncertain. At the time of his death, Armani had put together an empire worth over $10 billion (roughly ₹8.81 lakh crore). Apart from clothing, his investments included accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, books, flowers and even chocolates. Given his staggering personal wealth, he ranked in the world’s top 200 billionaires, according to Forbes.

Giorgio Armani founded his fashion label in 1975 | Image: X

Armani also owned several bars, clubs, restaurants and his own basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, better known as Olympia Milano. Armani opened more than than 20 restaurants from Milan to Tokyo since 1998, and two hotels, one in Dubai in 2009 and another in Milan, in 2010.

Armani spent his recreation time in getaways in Broni in the countryside near Milan, the isle of Pantelleria off Sicily and St Tropez on the French Riviera. His homes bore the trademark of Armani design: bare walls, important pieces and few knickknacks. He was involved in several charity organisations devoted to children. He was a staunch supporter of the battle against AIDS. In 2002, Armani was named a U.N. goodwill ambassador for refugees.

Giorgio Armani has two nieces and a nephew | Image: Instagram

Armani had no children but was very close to his niece Roberta, daughter of his late brother Sergio. She abandoned a budding film career to become his director of public relations, and often represented him at social events. In later years she was a key go-between with the celebrity world.

Armani had indicated that as he considered succession he was looking toward his longtime head of menswear Leo Dell’Orco and his niece Silvana Armani, who fills the same role for womenswear. The designer has no direct heirs, but three indirect ones: the sisters Silvana and Roberta Armani and his nephew Andrea Camerana, all of whom are already members of the Board of Directors.

Who is Leo Dell’Orco?

In his autobiography Per Amore, Giorgio Armani spoke about his right-hand man, Leo Dell'Orco. "His real name is Pantaleo… he is the person to whom I have entrusted my most private thoughts, personal, work and otherwise, which he has kept to himself with great discretion. Thank you, Leo!"

Leo Dell’Orco has worked with Giorgio Armani since 1977 | Image: AP

Leo Dell'Orco is the loyal right-hand man of ‘re Giorgio’, having worked for the house since 1977. He is the director of the men's styling department for the Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange collections and also sits on the group's board of directors.