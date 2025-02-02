Published 13:03 IST, February 2nd 2025
World Pickleball League: Aamir Khan And Ali Fazal Face Off For Special Match, Their Banter Goes Viral | Watch
A video going viral showing 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal playing pickleball and displaying their sporty side, with hilarious banter.
Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal faced off in an exhibition match at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Saturday. The semi-finals took an exciting turn as the Bollywood stars hit the court and showcased their athletic side. However, one particular moment from the match has gone viral on social media.
Aamir Khan gives competition to Ali Fazal at World Pickleball League
The 3 Idiots co-stars engaged in light-hearted banter during the game, adding a touch of fun to the competition. A video shared by Bollywood Helpline on Instagram captures Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal showcasing their sporty side in a pickleball game. Aamir humorously commented on his current fitness level, saying, “Dekh, is samay main bohot unfit hu (Look, I am very unfit at the moment)." Ali responded with a laugh, “Dekh liya. (I’ve seen it)."
Aamir continued, “Aur bohot out of practice hu. Aaj agar nahi haraaya, toh tu haraa nahi payega baad mein. Ye chance abhi le le. (And I am very out of practice. If I don’t beat you today, you won’t be able to beat me later. Take this chance now)."
The video of their playful exchange has gone viral on social media. The event also saw attendance from several other celebrities.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended World Pickleball League with director Raj
On February 1, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sporting event. In one of the photos, the entire team along with the owners posed together for the camera. However, Samantha could be seen holding hands with Raj in the group picture.
Samantha also shared some other photos with Raj, who is the director of the web series Citadel Hunny Bunny, which featured the actress. A thread on Reddit called Bolly Blinds and Gossip shared the photos with the caption, “I guess Sam is kinda making it official. Good for her, as long as everyone is happy!” However, soon members of the thread mentioned that Raj is married. The popular director is married to Shhyamali De. The actor-director duo have never confirmed their relationship and have maintained that they are good friends.
