Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza And Husband Hasan Sartaj Bring Back The 90s Charm At Their Baby Shower, Mom-to-be Radiates Pregnancy Glow | Watch

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, are set to begin their journey into parenthood anytime soon. Before that, their loved ones throw an intimate baby shower party filled with waves of laughter and happy moments. The parent-to-be couple made the celebration even more memorable by dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya, a moment that has now gone viral.

Shireen Mirza celebrates baby shower in all Bollywood style

On Monday, Shireen Mirza shared a video from her baby shower on Instagram, captioning it, “Sooo much love in one room. Baby and I are feeling so blessed.”

The video shows Dhhai Kilo Prem actress seated in a chair as her friends dance to Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her husband, Hasan Sartaj, joins in by lip-syncing the male vocals. Unable to resist, Shireen eventually gets up and grooves to the music with them.

For the occasion, Shireen and her loved ones chose a soft pastel theme. Shireen looked radiant in a cream-coloured gown, while her family and friends complemented her in white and pastel outfits.

The video has touched hearts, with fans pouring in love and blessings for the couple as they prepare for parenthood. The comments section is brimming with good wishes.

Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj love story

Shireen and Hasan married in 2021 in a traditional nikah ceremony held in her hometown, Jaipur. Four years later, in April, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, expecting her first child with her husband, Hasan Sartaj.