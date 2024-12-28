Yo Yo Honey Singh Confirms Being In A Relationship After His Divorce From Shalini Talwar: I'm Madly In Love

Yo Yo Honey Singh made a roaring comeback in 2023 despite going through a challenging phase in his personal life. He divorced his wife Shalini Talwar in 2022 after she claimed suffering from domestic violence. the rapper denied the allegations, and Talwar withdrew them after the divorce was settled. This year, he for the first time addressed his decade-long feud with Badshah and since then has been taking digs at him publicly. Currently, his documentary titled, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous is streaming on Netflix which chronicles his meteoric rise to fame, his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles, and his comeback to mainstream music. However, it was not in the documentary but during the promotions, he confessed that he is not single and is "madly in love" with someone.

Yo Yo Honey is 'madly in love'

The rapper recently sat for a chat with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Aaditya Kulshreshth. During the promotional video of his documentary, Honey Singh said he is madly in love. “I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship," he said.

He then shared that finding love while being surrounded by glamour is very tricky because it becomes difficult to gauge if the person has fallen in love with him as a person or if it’s his aura that they have fallen for.

The rapper went on to share that he sometimes did not tell who he really was to the girls that he got romantically involved with, and would not tell them his real name. It got to a point where his team would get confused as to what name should be used on his boarding pass. However, the rapper confirmed that he is in a relationship.

About Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar's divorce

On September 10, 2022, they filed for divorce which was finalised a year later in November. The singer reportedly paid Rs 1 crore as alimony. This year, in September, Honey Singh opened up about his divorce in an interview with Mashable India, and revealed that he wasn't emotionally affected by the separation from his ex-wife as things happened "suddenly". In fact, after the spilt, the singer's health started getting better. “I was sick for a long time, and after the separation, I started feeling better. My medication was reduced, and I stopped experiencing symptoms. It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years,” the singer added.

The singer didn't reveal the reason behind their separation as the duo has an agreement forbidding them from talking about each other in public.