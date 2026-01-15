Yo Yo Honey Singh Faces Internet's Wrath For 'Vulgar', 'Cheap' Remark At His Delhi Concert, Video Goes Viral

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video is going viral on the internet from his recent Delhi concert where he made a sleazy remark, asking the audience to have sex in cars amid the capital's cold weather. While his remark received a loud cheer from the crowd, netizens criticised the singer.

Yo Yo Honey Singh faces backlash from the internet

In a video going viral on the internet, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, "B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe! (Oh my god, it’s cold in Delhi. It's fun to have sex in the car in this weather. So, have sex in the car but use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)"

This ignited a debate on the internet with everyone questioning Singh's statement. A user called, "His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what a indian perverted audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity." Another wrote, "and this guy was invited by the bcci to perform at the opening ceremony of wpl."

A user wrote, "It’s hard to understand who is inviting such a person and why. At the very least, he should be questioned about the kind of message he is sending to the youth.”

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

“Those who consider Honey Singh an ideal should look at his deeds. A video from his Delhi show is going viral where he is seen saying obscene things and hurling abuses. I’m really shocked that someone can say such vulgar things from a public platform," a user wrote. “Chapri for a reason,” another wrote.

This is not the first time the singer has attracted controversy. Time and again, he makes headlines either for his 'vulgar' lyrics, a fight with Badshah or passing 'cheap' comments.