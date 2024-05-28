Advertisement

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel have been seeing each other since 2017. The duo are coming up on 8 years of togetherness. The duo are also parents to two daughters - Atlas, who is 4 years old, and Rome, who is 1 year old. The You fame actress recently revealed how despite being completely settled in their lives with one another, they in all likelihood will never be entering a marriage.

Shay Mitchell has no interest in marriage



The whole institution of marriage, does not really amount to much in Shay Mitchell's eyes. During her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Shay elaborated how neither she, nor Matte, need the label of marriage to feel that they belong to one another.

She said, "I've manifested quite a few things in my life and getting married was never something that was right for me. I think for the both of us, everything works so smoothly. He’s an incredible father, great partner, and that’s really how I see us. We’re awesome partners in life."

Choosing to not have marriage on the cards takes the pressure off



With marriage not being a consideration for their relationship, Shay and Matte are always looking for other gestures to express their love for one another. She said, "There's no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes."

Not having the sword of the complications that come with a divorce - that is, lawyers and the likes - keeps things more exciting for the couple, wherein both know that they are here with the other because they want to be, not because they have to. Shay elaborated, "I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy. I think we both like it like this."