Zakir Hussain Dies: 'Rhythm Of India Paused Today'- Political Leaders, Music Connoisseurs Mourn

Zakir Hussain Death: Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is no more. The legendary percussionist, composer and former actor breathed his last in San Francisco, California. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for the past two weeks and succumbed at the age of 73. Hussain is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Zakir Hussain died aged 73 | Image: X

The world descended into a state of mourning after the news of Hussain's death surfaced. Political leaders and fans remembered him as a musician par excellence. Videos of Hussain playing Tabla at concerts were shared online as a form of tribute.

Indian political leaders remember Ustad Zkir Hussain

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, "The demise of India's renowned tabla player, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Khan ji is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute." Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Mourning the loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Ji, a towering figure in Indian classical music. His mesmerizing performances inspired generations of music lovers. May his legacy continue to inspire and influence the world of music."

Zakir Hussain breathed his last in US | Image: X

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote, "The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab leaves our world of culture poorer. Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms. A doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers."

Pawan Kalyan's Office wrote on X, "India mourns the profound loss of Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro whose unparalleled artistry bridged Indian classical music and global sounds, inspiring generations worldwide. His rhythm was not just music but a heartbeat that united cultures. Your legacy will live on, Ustad Ji."

Zakir Hussain was trained by his father Ustad Allah Rakha | Image: X

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "In the passing away of Tabla exponent, Ustad Zakir Hussain, India and the world has lost a musical genius, and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms. The Padma Vibhushan Tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers across the world."

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Tabla maestro #ZakirHussain. He was one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian music who showcased the world the profound depth of Indian classical music through #Tabla. His spellbinding rhythm weaved magic which touched souls and spoke languages beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and countless followers."

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife and two kids | Image: X