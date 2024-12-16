DYK Zakir Hussain Tied The Knot With Kathak Dancer Antonia Minnecola Against His Mother's Wish

Zakir Hussain's Love Story: The Tabla legend breathed his last in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Apart from many things, the musical legend was also known to be a perfect family man. His love story with his wife Antonia Minnecola remains one for the books. The duo tied the knot in 1978 and are parents to two daughters.

Zakir Hussain tied the knot with Antonia Minnecola after dating for eight years

Zakir Hussain first met Antonia Minnecola in the early 1970s in California, USA. At the time the duo was enrolled in professional Tabla and Kathal training academies respectively. As per reports, it was Hussain to pursued Minnecola for a relationship despite her initial resistance.

A file photo of Zakir Hussain and his wife | Image: X

Hussain would wait outside Minnecola's class to catch a glimpse of her, hoping to make conversation. The duo began dating soon, but the relationship was not approved by the latter's father who believed that Hussain lacked a stable source of income. After dating for over eight years, the couple tied the knot in 1979.

Zakir Hussain's mother did not approve of his wife

Zakir Hussain and his wife appeared on an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal where they spoke about their wedding. The Tabla legend shared that he was the first in his family to marry ‘outside his caste’ which invited severe resistance. He also added his mother did not approve of the marriage and remained distant from his family for a few years. His father, however, helped the couple tie the knot.

