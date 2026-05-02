Zayn Malik Cancels US Dates For Konnakol Tour Amid Home Recovery Post-Hospitalisation, Assures Fans 'Will Be Stronger'

Singer Zayn Malik has cancelled all the US dates for his 2026 tour behind his 'Konnakol' album, reported Variety.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zayn Malik confirmed the same and wrote, "Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I've felt it, and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering, and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Stating that he has to reduce the number of shows on the Konnakol tour, the singer added, "I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon."