Zayn Malik Cancels US Dates For Konnakol Tour Amid Home Recovery Post-Hospitalisation, Assures Fans 'Will Be Stronger'
Zayn Malik, a former One Direction member, was hospitalised last month with an unspecified illness. While details about his illness were kept under wraps, his family members urged fans to calm down and stop sending flowers to the singer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Singer Zayn Malik has cancelled all the US dates for his 2026 tour behind his 'Konnakol' album, reported Variety.
Taking to his Instagram story, Zayn Malik confirmed the same and wrote, "Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I've felt it, and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering, and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."
Stating that he has to reduce the number of shows on the Konnakol tour, the singer added, "I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon."
Notably, the former One Direction member was hospitalised last month with an unspecified illness. While details about his illness were kept under wraps, his family members urged fans to calm down and stop sending flowers to the singer.
Her cousin Sasha shared a statement from a florist, who was overwhelmed with orders, and wrote, "We're so grateful for everyone who has reached out to send bouquets! Logistically, it just simply can't work."
Zayn Malik has been keeping a low profile since he revealed his hospitalisation last week, leading him to cancel an album, as per Variety.
"Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding," he told fans. (ANI)
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