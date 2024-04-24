Zeenat Aman Recalls Her Mother’s Reaction When She Eloped With Husband Mazhar Khan

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman is known to share popular anecdotes from her past with her fans and followers on social media. After stirring up a storm with her candid take on live-in relationships, the veteran actress took a trip down memory lane by sharing memories of her late mother. In her latest Instagram post, the Bun Tikki actress noted how her mother was a woman ahead of her time who helped her with her acting career and her reaction when she eloped to get married without her consent.

Zeenat Aman recalls her mother’s sacrifice for her acting career

On April 23, Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recalled her mother's sacrifices and shared beautiful throwback pictures of her parents. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted two pictures of her mother with her father, Amanullah Khan, and her German stepfather, Uncle Heinz. She expressed gratitude towards her mother for making life better and helping the actor in her career. Recalling her mother and the way she helped Don star in education and professional growth, she added, "There has been no more extraordinary woman in the world than my Ma. She was my safe harbour. She was a woman ahead of the curve. She was gracious, beautiful and whip-smart."

Sharing how her parents separated and how her mother became a "working woman", she mentioned, “After she and my father separated in the 50s, she taught herself business and became a working woman. She sent me to the best of boarding schools and never missed a visit, whence she would come laden with parcels of tuck. When I made up my mind to pursue a career in acting, she gave up her own work to be my manager. She negotiated my contracts, invested my earnings, packed my tiffins, ran my lines, inspired my style, and bolstered my confidence to the nth degree. All this while maintaining her own exciting social life within the expat community in Mumbai.”

Zeenat Aman on how her mother reacted when she eloped with her husband

In the same post, Zeenat Aman mentioned that she ‘broke’ her mother’s heart when she decided to elope and get married. She reasoned, “Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me ( she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure.”

A throwback shared by Zeenat Aman | Image: Instagram

Recalling how she "broke " her mother's heart, she shared, "It's true that I broke her heart a little when I eloped, but it mended with the birth of my first son, who shares a birthday with her. When Ma died in 1995, I felt as though a veil of protection was snatched off my shoulders. These pictures are all the more precious to me now that I can only return to her safe harbour in my memories." Zeenat Aman got married to actor Mazhar Khan in 1985 and remained married to him until his death in 1998. In an interview with Simi Garewal, the actres had admitted being unhappy in the marriage. The couple had two sons - Azaan Khan, Zahaan Khan.