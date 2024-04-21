Advertisement

Euphoria star Zendaya says she and Tom Holland once dodged a speeding ticket after the traffic police recognised her partner from their Spider-Man movies. The two-time Emmy winner made the revelation on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she stopped by to promote her upcoming romantic sports drama Challengers.

Zendaya recalled she and Holland, who co-starred in three Spider-Man films, were once getting late for a spin dance class. While Holland played Peter Parker/ superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya played Michelle/ MJ. "Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class because I don't do that. But we were going a little fast because we were running late, she said.

But when they were pulled over for speeding, they were able to dodge the ticket. They recognised that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK, the actor added. Zendaya and Holland, both 27, were first romantically linked in 2021 when the paparazzi took photos of them kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Two months later, Holland made their relationship official on Instagram when he shared a photo of the two of them on Zendaya's birthday. My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up, the caption read.

For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya, known for portraying the iconic onscreen couple Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, sparked romance rumours back in 2017. However, they officially confirmed their real-life romance in 2021 with a public display of affection in Los Angeles and are going strong.

Last month, Tom in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation gushed about his girlfriend, saying, “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

They have previously spoken about how they like to keep their private life out of the public eye. In a 2021 interview, Tom Holland mentioned “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."