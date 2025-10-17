Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Force 'Does Not' Suspect Foul Play In Singer's Tragic Demise

Zubeen Garg Death Case Update: Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an official statement after an initial investigation into the reason behind the demise of the Assamese singer. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Upon completion of the investigation, which may take another 3 months, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (“CI”).

(A screengrab of a page from the statement)

For the unversed, CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to determine the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public once completed.

The statement further urged Zubeen's fans to be patient and not to speculate or spread unverified information.

Meanwhile, Assam Police Special Investigation Team presented Zubeen's two bandmates, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahant, to the court on Friday, October 17.

The Court remanded them to judicial custody after their 14 days of police remand ended in connection with Zubeen's death in Singapore last month. The duo was brought to court and later taken away in separate police vans. Authorities are tight-lipped about the prison where they will be lodged, following violence outside the Baksa District Jail, where the other five accused were taken on Wednesday, after they were remanded to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.