Zubeen Garg's Death Probe: Singapore Launches Coroner's Inquiry To Find Facts Behind Singer's Tragic Demise - Report

Zubeen Garg, a notable singer, died on September 19 after sustaining injuries during scuba diving. Following this, the Singapore government launched a 'coroner's case' to unravel the truth, as per a media report. For the unversed, a coroner's inquiry is done when a death is suspected to be caused by 'unlawful act or omission' and where the cause is unknown, leading to suspicions.

Zubeen Garg visited Singapore as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival. Not just this, he was also scheduled to perform on September 20 and September 21. However, a day before his performance (September 19), he went out to enjoy a sea ride on a yacht. During swimming, he reportedly lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but doctors couldn't save him. The death certificate issued by Singapore authorities states that the singer's cause of death was "drowning".

The Singapore authorities have launched a coroner's inquiry to find the facts and not the faults.

Meanwhile, in India, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department of Assam Police, has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in connection with the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The SIT/CID team arrested Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time. Earlier, the SIT/CID had uncovered a significant financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of two PSOs of Zubeen Garg.