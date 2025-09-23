Updated 23 September 2025 at 11:55 IST
Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Assam's Beloved Son Laid To Rest With Full State Honours | Watch
Zubeen Garg's Last Rites: Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer.
Veteran singer Zubeen Garg's last rites are being performed today, September 23, in the presence of his family, friends and fans at Kamarkuchi Village. The singer's mortal remains were brought in the morning after the second post-mortem was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. With full state honours, the late singer will be laid to rest on a 10-bigha plot beside the National Highway. Assam CM has been closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Kiren Rijiju and others pay last respect
CM Himanta and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju were snapped at the crematorium, paying their last respects to the singer.
Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Zubeen Garg. Several drone shots show his loved ones bidding him an emotional farewell.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 11:51 IST