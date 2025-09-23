Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Assam's Beloved Son Laid To Rest With Full State Honours | Watch

Veteran singer Zubeen Garg's last rites are being performed today, September 23, in the presence of his family, friends and fans at Kamarkuchi Village. The singer's mortal remains were brought in the morning after the second post-mortem was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. With full state honours, the late singer will be laid to rest on a 10-bigha plot beside the National Highway. Assam CM has been closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members.