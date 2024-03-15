×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali Compares Slain Musicians Sidhu Moosewala, Amar Singh Chamkila's Art

Addressing the comparison between Sidhu Moosewala and Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali said agreed they had quite a few things in common.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala
Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala | Image:File Photos
  • 2 min read
Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for his next release Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film is based on a Punjabi folk singer of the same name who was killed at the young age of 27. Fans couldn’t help but notice similarities in the life of Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala, who was also gunned down on May 29, 2022 aged 28. Addressing the comparison between the two Punjabi singers, Imtiaz said while the texture of their songs was different, they still had a few things in common. 

Imtiaz Ali sheds light on similarities between Sidhu Moosewala and Amar Singh Chamkila

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Imtiaz drew comparison between Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala. The filmmaker said, “The songs that I have heard of Sidhu Moosewala are very different in texture from Chamkila, but one thing is common that they were both extremely popular in the grassroots and they were very influential and they did talk about what was happening around them. So those were the common things.”

 

Giving further deatils about Chamkila, Imtiaz added, "Chamkila was a slave of his audience. He wanted to always please his audience. He could never refuse his audience. This is why he ended up doing more than 365 shows in one year and sometimes these shows were not happening at the same venue. He had to travel to different villages to do these.”

What is Amar Singh Chamkila about? 

Amar Singh Chamkila, the film, presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila

 

Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

