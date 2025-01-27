Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson Arrive At Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025 Draped In Bhagwa | WATCH

Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson have been spending quality time in India ever since their arrival on January 16. The frontman of Coldplay band and the 50 Shades Of Grey actress have been visiting temples in Mumbai. Following the conclusion of the India tour, the couple was spotted at Prayagraj, to partake in the Maha Kumbh festivities.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson arrive at Maha Kumbh 2025

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, arrived in Prayagraj on Monday evening amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. In visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron-coloured attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.

Chris and Dakota came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris along with the members of Coldplay had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of the Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

Chris Martin croons Vande Bharat at the Ahmedabad concert

Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such as Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam during the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday. The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroy" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling."O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar's Instagram handle.