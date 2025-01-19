Coldplay's Chris Martin Rocks Mumbai As He Greets Fans In Hindi During Much Awaited Concert | Video

Mumbai: Coldplay’s Chris Martin rocked Mumbai on Saturday in his most awaited concert as he greeted a sea of electrifying fans in Hindi. Several videos of Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin is going viral on social media showing him speaking to fans in Hindu saying, “Mumbai Me Aake Bohot Khushi Ho Rahi Hai”.

In another video, Chris Martin is seen greeting the fans with “Jai Shri Ram”. As the singer said “Jai Shri Ram,” it pumped up the crowd at the DY Patil Stadium where the concert took place earlier today.

Coldplay's much-awaited 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' finally maid its way to India with its highly anticipated performance in Mumbai.

Amid the concert, the traffic police was up at its task in the city. The authorities took extra steps to ensure the event runs smoothly and that attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience.

More than 45,000 people attended the Coldplay concert.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience enjoyed live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.