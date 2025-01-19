Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Apologises For British Raj, Thanks Indian Fans For 'Forgiving Bad Things Britain Did'

Coldplay In Mumbai: The British boy band arrived in India on January 16. They performed live in concert in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, as a part of the Music Of Spheres world tour. Several moments from the gig are now viral online. In one of the videos, the band's frontman Chris Martin could be heard apologising to the fans.

What did Chris Martin say about the British Raj?

Chris Martin, along with his band Coldplay, performed in Mumbai on the second night in a row on January 19. A fan shared a video from the concert in which he expressed that this marks their fourth visit to India and second time playing in the country. He said, “This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time to play. First time we played a long show and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today, everybody!”

Continuing, Chris Martin expressed gratitude to the Indian fans for accepting the British boy band despite being a colony of the Britishers. The singer shared, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done.”

Coldplay viral moments from the Mumbai concert

Several moments from the first day of the concert began circulating online. In one of the videos, Chris Martin can be heard reading messages from placards carried by fans. One of the hoardings read, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which the singer said on stage. A video of the same went viral.