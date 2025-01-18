Coldplay 'Magic' Takes Over Mumbai, Terrific Light Show At DY Patil Stadium As Band Floors Fans | Watch

Coldplay In Mumbai: The British boy band brought on their ‘magic' at their show at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. This marked the band's first of three performances in the financial capital of India. Photos and videos from the show are now viral online.

Coldplay redeems itself at Mumbai concert

With days in the lead-up to their concert in Mumbai, Coldplay performed live gigs in several other countries as well. The boy band is on their World Of Sphers music tour across the globe. Several social media users complained that the shows in other countries were insipid and not up to the mark. However, this does not seem to hold true for Mumbai.