Coldplay Mania Takes Over Mumbai Local, Concert Attendees Break Into Impromptu Performance On Hymn For The Weekend | WATCH

British boy band Coldplay Mumbai concert was held over the weekend with thousands of attendees. The concert also drew some of the country's top celebrities and personalities. Several photos and videos from the magical night have been doing rounds on the internet. However, one such video has caught the attention of the internet in which passengers are seen singing Coldplay's track Hymn for the Weekend on Mumbai’s famous local train.

Passengers sing the band's track while returning from a concert

A content creator from Mumbai named Moksha Shah posted a video on her page that quickly went viral, garnering over 4.7 million views. The clip shows passengers in a Mumbai local train singing the British band’s popular track Hymn for the Weekend together while playing it on their phones. Alongside the video, she wrote: “The real Coldplay concert was the train back home.”

The caption reads: "Mumbai locals never miss the vibe check, even with Coldplay."

The video sparked huge attention, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments. One remarked, "This feels more fun than the actual concert lol." Another commented, "Real struggle was for reaching home."

Bengaluru techie sings along with Chris Martin, video goes viral

Earlier, a video went viral in which a software engineer from Bengaluru, who is a fan of Coldplay, shared a video on Instagram explaining how he managed to catch Chris Martin's attention and seize the opportunity to sing with him on the stage. In the caption, he wrote, “How I got to sing with Chris Martin and Coldplay. This is a Core Memory for me now and will be etched in my heart for eternity. Best night of my life!”