Published 23:12 IST, November 15th 2024
Concerts Full Of Controversies: Songs Ban To Theft, Dil-Luminati Tour Draws More Criticism Than Love
Diljit Dosanjh's India tour, spanning 10 cities, has been at the center of criticism over various issues including ticket scam, theft at venues and song ban.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh will perform in 10 cities in India as part of his tour | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:12 IST, November 15th 2024