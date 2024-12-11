Crime Patrol Actress Sapna Singh's Teenage Son Killed By Friends, Poisoning, Drug Overdose Suspected

Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son was allegedly killed by his two friends | Image: Sapna Singh/Instagram

Actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly after her 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with police arresting his two friends over the case, officials said on Wednesday.

She ended the protest on Tuesday after more than 90 minutes following police's assurance that action will be taken.

Her son Sagar Gangwar's two adult friends -- identified as Anuj and Sunny -- were arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday on charges of murder, the officials said.

"The postmortem report could not confirm the exact cause of death but indications of poisoning or drug overdose have been found. Viscera samples have been preserved for further examination," Circle Officer (Fatehpur) Ashutosh Shivam said.

Bhuta Police Station Inspector Sunil Kumar added, "Anuj and Sunny confessed during questioning that they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar. The overdose caused Sagar to collapse. Panicking, they dragged his body to a field and left him there." Sagar, a Class 8 student, was staying with his maternal uncle Om Prakash in Anand Vihar Colony, Bareilly, according to police.

His body was discovered Sunday morning near Adalakhia village in the Izzatnagar police station area.

Initially, a postmortem was conducted, treating it as an unidentified case. However, the Baradari police had registered a missing persons complaint filed by Om Prakash on December 7, an official said.

Following the identification of the body, CCTV footage near the incident site showed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar. This led to their detention, the official added.

The incident sparked protest in Sagar's village, with residents blocking the road and demanding a second postmortem.

Sapna Singh, known for her roles in TV programmes "Crime Patrol" and "Mati Ki Banno," returned from Mumbai on Tuesday to find her son dead.