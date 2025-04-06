Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Star in New Advertisement Post Welcoming Baby | WATCH

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, have teamed up for a new advertisement, their first since welcoming their baby daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

The brand shared the video on Instagram Sunday.

In the commercial, Ranveer takes a playful jab at Deepika, claiming that the guests at their party are more focused on enjoying the air conditioners than her cooking or stories.

Deepika, clearly annoyed, responds with an icy look before Ranveer sweetly charms her with a heartfelt line. The ad concludes with Deepika rewarding him with a kiss, making the playful moment all the more endearing.

Fans Are In Love with the Couple's Chemistry

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with praise for the couple’s charming chemistry. One fan wrote,

“This is the best ad, from my favorites.” Another commented, "Sweetest thing I have watched today, though I forgot to get my popcorns."

Fans also couldn’t get enough of their stunning looks, with one saying, “DeepVeer looking so stunning together,” and another praising Deepika’s beauty with, “Ma'am, you're looking sooooooó beautiful.”

Many expressed their love for the couple, with one fan commenting, "The cutest couple. Love how she kisses him at the end." Others eagerly await their return to the big screen, with a comment reading, “We miss you both together on the big screen!”

Deepika and Ranveer’s new chapter as parents began on September 8, 2024, when they welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

The couple, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter to the world during last year’s Diwali celebrations, sharing a heartfelt message alongside the announcement.

The couple explained the meaning of their daughter’s name, saying, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”