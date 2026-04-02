Delhi HC Orders Immediate Takedown of Honey Singh-Badshah’s ‘Volume 1’, Calls Lyrics ‘Grossly Vulgar’

New Delhi: Cracking down on objectionable online content, the Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of the controversial song Volume 1, linked to rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, from all streaming and social media platforms.

The court came down heavily on the track, describing its lyrics as “grossly vulgar”, “patently obscene” and derogatory towards women. It observed that such content cannot be allowed to remain accessible, especially when it is easily available to minors online.

Calling it a rare instance, the Bench remarked that the “conscience of the court is shocked to its absolute core”, underlining the severity of the language used in the song.

The order directs the singers, rights holders and all parties concerned to take down every version of the song, including remixes and alternate uploads, from digital platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and other online spaces without delay.

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The court further made it clear that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield to justify content that is demeaning and dehumanising, particularly towards women. It stressed that “no civilised society” can permit such material to be freely circulated or monetised.

The case was being heard on a plea seeking removal of the song from online platforms, with petitioners arguing that its lyrics were deeply offensive and lacked any artistic or social value.

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