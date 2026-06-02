Deool Band 2: Pravin Tarde Reveals Modest Yet 'Huge' Budget Of His Franchise Amid Sequel's Success | Exclusive

Pravin Tarde arrived with the spiritual sequel to his 2015 hit Deool Band on May 21. Not only did Deool Band 2 prove to be a box office success, as it entered the list of ₹50 crore+ grossers in the Marathi film industry in record time, its good performance followed Raja Shivaji's, Riteish Deshmukh's film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ₹100 crore milestone. As Deeol Band 2 continues to enjoy its blockbuster run in cinema halls in Maharashtra, writer-director Pravin Tarde revealed the modest yet 'huge' budget of his social drama franchise.

"Marathi mein big budget film nahi hoti. Riteish ji ne banayi thi, but unki film mein Bollywood ke kai sitaare bhi hain na isisliye woh mehengi ho gayi," Pravin told Republic Media Network, indirectly addressing reports that claim Raja Shivaji is the most expensive Marathi movie to date, with a budget of around ₹100 crore. Deeol Band, the first movie in the franchise starring Mohan Joshi as Swami Samarth, Pravin says, was shot in under ₹4 crore. "Woh ₹3.30 crore mein bani thi. Aur ₹2.50 crore publicity ka budget tha. Toh ₹6 crore hua," he said.

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