Devdas Actor Vijay Crishna Dies, At 81, Condolences Pour In

Actor Vijay Crishna is no more. The news of his demise was shared by actor Lillete Dubey via an Instagram post.

"Heartbroken.. our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & 'Dance like a Man' for over 25 years .. has passed away..

a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome,charming,bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me .. RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten..," Lillete grieved.

Lillete paid condolences to the bereaved family.

"May you entertain the angels as you did us all here ..love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family," she wrote.



After learning about the death of Vijay, several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote, "That is so, so sad. Om shanti!"

"Oh God no. This is so terribly sad. Known him since I was all of 15. Gutted," actor Soni Razdan commented.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Vijay Crishna had long been recognised for his work in both theatre and cinema, earning respect for his deeply nuanced performances. He received widespread critical acclaim for his role in the 2004 English-language film Dance Like a Man, adapted from Mahesh Dattani's celebrated stage play.

Over the years, he also appeared in several Hindi films. Many viewers fondly remember him for portraying the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Devdas.

Crishna is survived by his wife, Smita Crishna, a prominent businesswoman, and their daughter, Nyrika Holkar. (ANI)

