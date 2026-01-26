'Dhurandhar' Actor Nadeem Khan Apprehended By Mumbai Police Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of Domestic Helper

Mumbai: Bollywood movie ‘Dhurandhar’ actor Nadeem Khan has allegedly been apprehended by the Mumbai Police, following harrowing allegations of a 10-year period of continuous sexual exploitation. According to reports, a team from the Malvani Police Station detained Khan after a domestic worker accused the actor of a series of sexual assaults and psychological manipulation that reportedly began in 2015.

According to the complaint given by the victim, Nadeem Khan systematically eroded her trust, allegedly luring her into a long-term sexual relationship under the fake promise of a future marriage. As per the victim, for nearly 10 years, she endured a cycle of sexual violence and emotional abuse, finally finding the courage to file a complaint after the actor allegedly pulled out of his commitments and the domestic environment became increasingly toxic.

Currently, the Malvani Police have placed the actor in custody as they probe the allegations. The investigating officers are reportedly investigating to identify whether Nadeem Khan, known for his portrayal of ‘Akhlaq’, the cook in the high-profile actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, may have targeted other vulnerable women within his social or professional spheres. Digital evidence and testimony from his industry associates are currently being reviewed to build a comprehensive case.

In the formal complaint lodged against the accused, the victim explained that the abuse was not an isolated incident but a sustained ordeal facilitated by the actor’s influence and false assurances. She recounted how he maintained a sexual relationship for years by repeatedly assuring her that he would marry her, a promise that ultimately turned out to be for continued exploitation.

Describing her long silence, the survivor told the police that she was initially paralysed by fear. It was only when the actor's "emotional abuse intensified", and his refusal to honour his marriage promise became absolute, leading her to decide to break her silence. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated further legal action.

Nadeem Khan’s filmography includes supporting roles that often placed him in the periphery of major stars. Beyond his role in Dhurandhar as the henchman of Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait, he also appeared in the critically acclaimed crime thriller Vadh, featuring veterans Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. His visibility was further strengthened by various television advertisements, creating a public persona that the survivor claims was used to mask his alleged private crimes.