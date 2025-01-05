Diljit Dosanjh Highlights Challenges Indian Musicians Are Going Through, PM Modi Offers WAVES As Solution

Popular and talented Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after concluding his Dil-Luminati tour in India. During his conversation, Diljit expressed his belief that India has the potential to host a music festival on a huge scale like Coachella. During his chat with Modi, he also highlighted how singers in India (who sing well but are not trained) face challenges to find a platform to showcase their talent.

Diljit Dosanjh highlighted the unparalleled singing talent found in everyday Indian settings

During the conversation with PM Modi, Diljit shared that we can find talent in every corner of India, some are even better singers than him, but they are unable to find a platform to showcase their talent. "Whether we are eating food in a dhaba or someone is singing in Rajasthani, the song we listen to is so melodious that I feel like I should stop singing. That person is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally, yet they are singing better than me. They have so much art in him."

Upon hearing this, Modi echoed Diljit's sentiments and shared that he plans to host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in India this year. The summit will provide a platform for national and international creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing India's potential as a hub for world-class content creation. "My idea is that we are such a big country, and most of the world's films are made here. The biggest creative industry in the world is here. So I'm trying to start a big movement here through Waves. Now India will be the centre of the creative world," Modi stated.

PM invites creative minds around the world to participate in WAVES