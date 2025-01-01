Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings 'Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos' In GOAT Video

New Delhi: Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as the two discussed how India is a great country, about yoga and music. The singer also recited some lines of his song ‘Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos’.

During the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh broke into an impromptu rendition of ‘Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos Kar’ during his New Year 's Day meeting with the Prime Minister. PM Modi tapped the table synced to Dosanjh's tunes.

In the video, PM Modi and Diljit Dosanjh spoke about all things patriotic, nationalistic and their love for Yoga. Diljit Dosanjh posted about the interaction on 'X', formerly Twitter, terming it a "fantastic start to 2025".

Loading...

“A very memorable meeting with PM Narendra Modi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course,” Dosanjh wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X and wrote, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…"

'It feels so good when…': What PM Modi told Diljit Dosanjh

A video of Diljit Dosanjh and PM Modi has also surfaced in which the Prime Minister told the singer, “It feels so good when a boy from an Indian village earns name across the world (Hindustan Ke Gau Ka Ek Ladka Jab Duniya Mei Naam Roshan Karta Hai Toh Accha Lagat Hai, Aapke parivaar ne Aapka naam Diljit Dosanjh rakha, Aap jeette hi jaatein hai.)”

As their interaction continued, Diljit Dosanjh told PM Modi that they used to study about “Mera Bharat Mahan” (India is Great) and when he took a tour around the country then he got to know that why India is such a great nation."

Diljit talks about why India is a great nation

Responding to Diljit Dosanjh, PM Modi said, “Truly the vastness of India is a power in itself, we are a vibrant society. (Sachmuch Mei Bharat Ki Vishaalta Apne Aap Mei Ek Shakti Hai, Hum Log Ek Vibrant Society Hai)."

The two also discussed about Yoga when Diljit told PM Modi that India's yoga is truly a magic. To this, PM Modi responded saying, “Those who have practiced yoga, they know its power (Jisne yoga ko anubhav kiya hai, woh uski taakat janata hai).”

Loading...

Diljit expresses admiration for PM Modi's sentiments towards his mother, Ganga river