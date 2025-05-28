Actress Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar, best known for her iconic role in Sasural Simar Ka, has revealed that she is currently battling stage 2 liver cancer. | Image: instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her iconic role in Sasural Simar Ka, has revealed that she is currently battling stage 2 liver cancer. The 36-year-old actress shared the update through a post on Instagram.

Tumor Found in Liver

In her post, Dipika explained that her ordeal began with intense stomach pain, which led to a visit to the hospital. “As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous)… it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!” she wrote, detailing the difficult journey that led to her cancer diagnosis.

Dipika expressed her optimism to overcome the illness. In her post, she reassured her fans and followers that she remains “all positive” and determined to fight through the adversity. “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshaAllah! With my entire family by my side … and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too!” she said.

Her unwavering strength and courage were evident as she concluded the post with a heartfelt request for prayers: “InshaAllah, keep me in your prayers! Lots of Love. Dipika.”

One fan commented, “I’m absolutely shocked and beyond words. Please be strong. We all are praying for you. You’re a fighter, Dipika. You’ll come out stronger.” Another follower shared, “May Allah grant you complete and speedy recovery! You will come back stronger, InshaAllah.”

Earlier this month, Dipika reportedly underwent surgery to remove the tumour. The surgery, which had been delayed due to complications like high fever, is a crucial part of her treatment plan.

Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been updating their fans on her condition through their YouTube channel and social media platforms. Shoaib has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and thanked everyone for their prayers.