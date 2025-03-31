Director Sanoj Mishra Who Offered Film to Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa, Arrested in Rape Case

Sanoj Mishra, who recently made headlines for offering a role to viral sensation Monalisa during the Kumbh Mela, has been arrested. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Director Sanoj Mishra, who recently made headlines for offering a role to viral sensation Monalisa during the Kumbh Mela, has been arrested in connection with a rape case. His arrest follows the rejection of his bail application by the Delhi High Court.

According to the Delhi Police, Mishra was arrested after a detailed investigation involving intelligence gathering and technical surveillance. The filmmaker is accused of repeatedly raping a young woman from a small town who aspired to become a film actress.

Allegations Against Mishra

As per reports, the complainant, a 28-year-old woman, alleged that she came in contact with Mishra in 2020 through social media platforms TikTok and Instagram while residing in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

She reportedly claimed that the filmmaker coerced her into meeting him by threatening suicide. On June 18, 2021, he allegedly took her to a resort, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman further stated that Mishra took objectionable photos and videos of her, using them as leverage to blackmail her into a relationship. She alleged that he deceived her with promises of marriage and film opportunities, ultimately forcing her into a live-in relationship in Mumbai. During their time together, she reportedly suffered multiple assaults and was forced to undergo three abortions.

In February 2025, Mishra allegedly abandoned her and threatened to leak her private photos and videos if she reported the matter to the authorities.