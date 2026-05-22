‘Dragon’ First Glimpse Out: NTR Unleashes Fury In KGF Maker Prashanth Neel’s Pan-India Opium War Drama

New Delhi: NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR) is all set to roar on the big screen as the first glimpse of 'Dragon' has finally been unveiled, giving audiences a powerful peek into Prashanth Neel’s ambitious pan-India period action drama.

The movie, slated to be released on June 11, 2027, is set against the backdrop of the international opium trade. The trailer, which showcases NTR in a fierce and rugged avatar, offers audiences a powerful first look into a world shaped by conflict, power, and survival.

Set against a dark and gritty backdrop, the teaser hints at a violent world filled with conflict and power struggles, with heavy action sequences and dramatic visuals.

The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, and Benedict Paul Garrett.

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The first glimpse of Dragon has taken the internet by storm, with fans pouring in overwhelming responses. Thanking the audience for the positive responses, Jr NTR told his fans, "Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you, my dear fans, for standing by me with so much love through every phase."

"Watching the response for the #DragonGlimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all. And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON," the superstar added.

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