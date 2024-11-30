Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Setlist, Timings, Venue, Ticket Cost And Everything You Need To Know

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: The Levitating singer is all set to perform live today, November 30. Dua Lipa will be performing as a part of Zomato's Feeding India initiative. The popstar arrived in Mumbai on November 28. Know all about the ticket price, venue, timings and setlist for the concert.

What are Dua Lipa Mumbai concert venue and timings?

Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai concert will be held on November 30, Saturday. The show will commence at 3 pm, but the pop star is expected to perform much later. Dua Lipa is set to perform in MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Traffic Advisory Issued

Ahead of the concert, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Mumbaikars, highlighting the routes that must be avoided and the diversions to avoid long traffic jams and ensure smooth travel within the city. Take a look at the list of roads that must be avoided and the diversions to ensure smooth traffic, as announced by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

People travelling to Kurla from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will not be permitted to pass through the Bharat Nagar Junction.

Those going to Kurla from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar will also not be allowed to use Bharat Nagar Junction.

Vehicles coming towards BKC, Kurla and Chunabhatti from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Towers will not be allowed.

Traffic going from Kurla and Razzak Junction to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will be diverted through Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

Vehicles coming and going on the Diamond Junction-Ambani Square route will be stopped.

If you are going towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building from CST Road, you will be diverted to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace.



Who else is expected to perform with Dua Lipa?

Not just Dua Lipa, concert-goers will also enjoy the performance by singers Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. It is expected that Jonita will join Dua in the viral mashup of the songs Levitating with Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai.

How much does Dua Lipa Mumbai concert ticket cost?



The No Lies singer will perform live in Mumbai today | Image: X