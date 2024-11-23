Elvish Yadav Joins Internet in Mocking Ajaz Khan, Fahad Ahmed Over Maharashtra Election Drubbing

Maharashtra Election Results: The NDA secured a landslide victory in state assembly elections. The Mahayuti alliance led on more than 220 seats out of 288 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Fielded by Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss 7 fame failed to translate his social media popularity - a staggering 5.6 million Instagram followers - into votes and was able to secure only 155 from the Versova constituency.

Fahad Ahmed (L) and Ajaz Khan suffered losses in Maharashtra assemble elections | Image: X

In another instance, Fahad Ahmed, the husband of actress Swara Bhaskar, trailed from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. On social media, YouTuber Elvish Yadav took potshots at the loss that Fahad and Ajaz suffered in the polls.

Elvish reacts to Ajaz Khan and Fahad Ahmed's poll loss

Elvish Yadav reacted to posts on X highlighting the loss suffered by Ajaz Khan and Sawar Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmed in Maharashtra polls. His reaction has gone viral on social media. Elvish, a popular YouTuber, has beefed with Ajaz in the past. Reacting to a post mocking his humiliating loss in the Maharastra state polls, Elvish wrote, "OG Bolte (sic)."

Elvish mocks Ajaz, Fahad Ahmed's poll loss | Image: X

Ajaz's loss especially has become a subject of memes on social media. Many are pointing out how a self-proclaimed "social media sensation" suffered such a humiliating defeat in the state assembly polls.

Swara courts controversy ahead of elections, questions EVMs

Ahead of the state assembly elections on November 20, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar met radical Islamic cleric Sajjad Nomani along with her husband Fahad Ahmed. The meeting happened as Swara campaigned for Fahad, the NCP (SP) candidate from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. However, as the couple's photos from the meet-up surfaced on social media, Swara faced netizens' ire as Sajjad Nomani is known to oppose women's education and interfaith marriages, views Swara says she is opposed to.

Swara Bhaskar met Sajjad Nomani along with her husband Fahad Ahmed | Image: Fahad Ahmed/Instagram