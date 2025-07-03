'Ever-Eternal Kaanta Laga Was...': Parag Tyagi's Heartfelt Tribute To Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, Days After Her Death

Mumbai: Shefali Jariwala, widely recognised for her iconic role in the hit song Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 following a cardiac arrest. Days after her death, husband and actor Parag Tyagi, took to Instagram to share an emotional note in memory of his beloved wife.

Parag Tyagi wrote that the ever eternal Kaanta Laga was so much more than what met the eye. “She was fire wrapped in grace—sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.”

He continued, saying that beyond her accomplishments, Shefali embodied love in its purest form. “She was sab ki maa, always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife. And a wonderful mom to a protective sister and guiding maasi.”

Describing her loyalty and kindness, Tyagi added, “She was a fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.”

He urged people to remember Shefali by the light she carried, by the way she made people feel, by the joy she sparked, by the lives she lifted.

Concluding the heartfelt message, Parag wrote, “May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy, a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity.”

Shefali Jariwala was best known for her ‘Kaanta Laga’ music video

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after her appearance in music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. The song was an overnight hit and soon became a must play in every party, marriage functions, discos and where not.