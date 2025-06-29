‘Everything Is Fine Now’: Has Paresh Rawal Confirmed Return As Baburao In Hera Pheri 3 | Checkout

Mumbai: The long-standing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 appears to have been finally put to rest, with Paresh Rawal confirming that the matter has been resolved. The veteran actor had reportedly exited the film, prompting Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, to send a legal notice demanding compensation. Paresh Rawal stated that his primary concern was ensuring that everyone involved in the project came together to deliver their best work. Expressing his thoughts on the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, the veteran actor outlined, saying, “Everything is fine now.” His statement suggested that his concerns have been addressed, and the film is moving forward with a renewed sense of collaboration and purpose.

Paresh Rawal explained that the team needs to work together and fine-tune their approach, given the creative nature of the individuals involved, including Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. "We just needed some fine-tuning... After all, everyone involved—Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel—are incredibly creative and long-time friends." He confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is happening, with the original trio set to reunite.

Now, with Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty reuniting for Hera Pheri 3, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release. The trio's chemistry and comedic timing have been a hallmark of the franchise, and it's likely that their reunion will bring back the magic that fans loved in the previous instalments.

As per reports, Paresh Rawal's exit was due to issues with the project's setup, including the absence of a formal screenplay and a long-form agreement. However, in a recent interview, Rawal struck a reassuring tone, stating that everything is fine now. "There's no controversy, really. When a project is so loved by audiences, you need to handle it with extra care... It's all resolved now." He stressed on the importance of respecting the audience's love for the franchise and delivering a worthwhile film.

What Paresh Rawal Said

In May, Paresh Rawal had confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, stating that it was a fact. Following this, Akshay Kumar's production house took legal action against him, reportedly claiming Rs 25 crore in damages. The production house also released a statement explaining their side of the story.

However, in a recent podcast chat with Bollywood Hungama's Himanshu Mehta, the actor addressed the situation, stating that everything is fine now. When asked about the reported fallout, he responded, "There's no controversy, really. When a project is so loved by audiences, you need to handle it with extra care. The public has showered us with love, and that comes with responsibility. We must never take that for granted. We owe them our best work."

Rawal further explained, "I simply felt everyone should come together and give their all. That was the only concern. But everything is fine now." When the host sought confirmation that all problems had been ironed out, he smiled and affirmed, "Yes, it was always going to happen. We just needed some fine-tuning (laughs). After all, everyone involved, Priyadarshan, Akshay, and Suniel, are incredibly creative and long-time friends."

Akshay Kumar's Response To The Controversy

Earlier, when asked about the matter during the Housefull 5 trailer launch, Akshay Kumar chose not to delve into details, stating, "This isn't the place to talk about it. It's a serious issue and is being handled through proper legal channels." However, Akshay earned praise for his dignified response when a journalist remarked that some fans thought Paresh Rawal was "foolish" to leave the film. Akshay immediately countered, "I don't appreciate that word being used for my co-star. I've worked with him for over three decades. He's a brilliant actor and a dear friend. I have great respect for him."

Fan Reaction

Meanwhile, the video of Paresh Rawal's latest interview is going viral on social media, with fans celebrating his comeback to Hera Pheri 3. "BEST NEWS OF THE DAY Hera Pheri 3 is coming soon. All the differences between makers and Babu bhaiya resolved. Eagerly waiting to watch the trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal," wrote one netizen.