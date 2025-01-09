Fact Check: Hollywood Sign Goes Up In Flames? Viral Photo Emerges As Los Angeles Wildfires Ravage Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles Fire: A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening one of Los Angeles’ most iconic spots. Photos from the city caught up in flames went viral on social media as thousands packed the streets in attempts to flee. As terror, panic and confusion prevailed, a photo showing the iconic Hollywood signage on fire also emerged online. Has the Hollywood sign perished? Is it ablaze?

Photos of the Hollywood sign on fire have gone viral on social media | Image: X

The truth about the viral Hollywood sign on fire

According to the Independent, the legendary landmark is safe from the flames for now. The fire would have to cross over a freeway in order to impact the sign. The LA fire has however impacted the lights that illuminate the sign, affecting its visibility.

Low visibility and damage to lights have affected the Hollywood sign | Image: Raw Alerts/X

The X account Raw Alerts was one of the first to address the false rumours concerning the Hollywood sign, reporting that the images being shared were “AI-generated”. "The Hollywood sign is not on fire, even though a new fire has started. Numerous news accounts and other pages are sharing fake AI-generated images claiming otherwise. Here’s a current live picture of the Hollywood sign to set the record straight," a post read, accompanied with images of the sign as it is now.

A 100-year history: Know about the Hollywood sign

Originally erected as “Hollywoodland,” as an advertisement to lure real estate investors in 1923, the Hollywood sign has now become a major symbol of Los Angeles, home of America's film and TV industry. Last year marked 100 years of the landmark.

The iconic Hollywood sign on Mount Lee, above Beachwood Canyon in the Santa Monica Mountains | Image: X