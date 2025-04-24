Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Won't Release in India Amid Growing Outrage Over Pahalgam Carnage: Sources

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's will not be making comeback to the Indian screens now. His Hindi film Abir Gulaal, initially scheduled for release on May 9 is now being brushed off completely as sources suggest exhibitors are hesitant due to concerns about growing backlash against actor for roping despite having a ban in 2019. This came after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where innocent tourists were gunned down by the inhuman terrorist in broad daylight.

Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starter Abir Gulaal To Not Release In India: Sources

According to sources close to the I&B Ministry, Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal will not be allowed to release in India. The movie was secretly filmed in London and did not hold any promotions in India.

The film produced by Vivek Agrawal and starring Vaani Kapoor facing boycott on social media citing the casting of a Pakistani actor in the lead role. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has supported this stance, demanding the ban on all Pakistani artists working in the Hindi film industry.

FWICE to take action against those working with Pakistani artists

On April 22, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned the treachery and inhumane in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which has taken the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

In their official press note, FWICE raised serious objections against the release of Abir Gulaal. The statement read, “In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.” The press note also warned that FWICE members who work with Pakistani personnel would face disciplinary action. Furthermore, it firmly opposed the release of Abir Gulaal in India.