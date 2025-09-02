FIR Filed Against Love & War Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Cheating, Assault During Bikaner Shoot Of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War is currently in its shooting phase and has just completed its Bikaner leg. An FIR has been lodged against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bichwal police station in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

File photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: X

According to IANS, Bichwal Police SHO Govind Singh Charan informed that the FIR was registered on Monday night, August 1. The complaint came from Jodhpur-based Radha Films and Hospitality CEO, Prateek Raj Mathur, who reportedly claimed that Bhansali appointed him as the line producer for his upcoming film Love & War, but later removed him without making any payment.

Mathur reportedly stated that, despite his repeated requests, no formal agreement was signed with him, though he did receive an email confirming his role as line producer.

File photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: X

Mathur alleged that he managed major duties such as administrative support, government approvals, and security for the film crew.

The report added that the FIR accused Bhansali and Bhansali Productions' managers, Utkarsh Bali and Arvind Gill, of misbehaving with him at Hotel Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner on 17 August as well.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mathur reportedly stated that they pushed, insulted, and threatened him, warning that his company’s future projects would face hurdles. He also accused the production team of "criminal breach of trust" and "cheating."

As per the same report, the Police initially refused to register the case, so Mathur moved to the court. Following the court’s order, an FIR was lodged, and the investigation has started.

Devdas maker’s next movie, Love & War, is scheduled to release in December. This romantic drama set against the backdrop of war features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles.

The team shot extensively in Bikaner during August, including scenes at famous spots like Junagadh Fort.

According to the reports, police confirmed they are reviewing the allegations and statements from all parties, and the next steps will depend on the investigation’s findings. Neither Sanjay nor his production has yet reacted to the news by the time of writing.