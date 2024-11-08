Published 16:03 IST, November 8th 2024
Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Shailesh Lodha Struggles To Walk After Major Injury
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Shailesh Lodha was seen at the airport and has suffered a injured foot and video has gone viral on social media.
Shailesh Lodha is best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was seen at the airport, but during this time a very big injury was seen at on his foot. As soon as the video went viral, it has sparked concern amongst fans.
Shailesh Lodha’s viral video
Shailesh Lodha is still loved his fans for his portrayal of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A video of this also surfaced on social media. In this video, when the paps asked Shailesh what happened to his leg. Shailesh said that he got hurt friend, then someone else said that he said he got a very big injury
Fans were concerned and took to comment section. One user wrote, “Get well soon”. Another user wrote, “Will be back mehta sahab”. “Get well soon Mehta Saha”, wrote the third user.
All about Shailesh Lodha
Shailesh Lodha is an Indian poet, comedian and writer. He is a best known for portraying Taarak Mehta in the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Lodha was the main presenter in the TV program Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! After he appeared in the comedy film Wig Boss along with Sunil Pal and Rakhi Sawant.
Lodha has written four books: the first two are satirical humour; the third is a self-help book co-written with his wife; and his most recent book, Diljale Ka Facebook Status, is a collection of poems written from the point of view of a jilted lover.
Shailesh Lodha recently made headlines when won a lawsuit against Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, for non-payment of dues. Earlier, in 2022, Shailesh had announced his decision to quit the popular show.
