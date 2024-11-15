sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:54 IST, November 15th 2024

Grammy Awards 2025: 3-Time Winner, India's Ricky Kej Opens Up About 4th Nomination

Ricky Kej has been nominated in the New Age Album category for Break of Dawn. He has won Grammy Awards 3 times in 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ricky Kej has won Grammy Awards 3 times till now
Image: Ricky Kej/Instagram
17:54 IST, November 15th 2024