Gunshots Fired Outside Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty's House, Police Investigating
Firing reported outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per reports, 4 bullets were fired by unknown miscreants, police begin investigation.
Mumbai: Indiscriminate firing was reported outside the residence of renowned Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai's Juhu area late Saturday night by unknown miscreants. According to reports, at least four bullets were fired outside Rohit Shetty's house, leaving the residents in the area fearful. The reason behind the indiscriminate firing is not clear yet.
On information, the Mumbai police team rushed to the site and initiated a probe to identify the culprits involved in the firing. The incident has raised safety concerns for Rohit Shetty. As per the police sources, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are working together to identify the perpetrator and understand the motive behind the attack.
As per reports, the incident occurred at Rohit Shetty's residence, Shetty Towers, a 10-story building located in the upscale Juhu area. The police were alerted to the firing, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene. "We received a call about the firing and rushed to the spot. We are investigating all possible angles," said a police official.
The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the scene to gather evidence. No injuries have been reported, and Shetty's family is safe.
The police are examining CCTV footage and questioning eyewitnesses to identify the person responsible for the firing. "We are looking into all possible motives, including personal and professional angles," said a senior police officer. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Director Rohit Shetty has not made any public statement regarding the incident. However, sources close to him stated that his family is shaken by the incident but is safe.
The police have stepped up security around Shetty's residence, and additional personnel have been deployed to ensure his safety.
Rohit Shetty is a well-known film director, producer, and television presenter. He has directed several blockbuster films, including the Cop Universe series, which features popular actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. His latest film, Singham Again, was released in November 2024 and received mixed reviews.
