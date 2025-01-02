Hidden Love Fame Zhao Lusi Details Facing Abuse, Blackmail, Depression After Photo On Wheelchair Goes Viral

Hidden Love actress Zhao Lusi has been making headlines ever since her pictures in a wheelchair went viral online. Chinese actress was hospitalised a few days ago, after which her fans have been showing concern globally. Now on the road to recovery, the actress has finally opened up about her tumultuous experiences involving abuse, blackmailing and mental health struggles being a reason for her health issue.

What happened with Zhao Lusi?

Concerns about Zhao Lusi's health increased when she appeared in a wheelchair, leading a close friend to reveal troubling details. Her friend alleged that a company member had mistreated her, while others in the organisation reportedly ignored the situation.

Her management soon after confirmed that she had paused all work commitments. They issued a statement saying, “On the 18th, Ms Zhao Lusi suddenly felt unwell and immediately went to the hospital for examination and treatment. She is currently following the doctor's advice for recovery and rest."

Zhao Lusi reveals she has been suffering from depression and lost 37kg weight due to several years of abuse

On 1 January, Zhao’s friend reportedly posted on Weibo to address the allegations and share her perspective through a heartfelt letter. According to a copy of the post obtained by Koreaboo, the C-drama star apologised for the attention caused and explained how her illness and struggles had deeply affected her.

As per her friend's statement, The Story of Pearl Girl actress admitted she hadn’t always been open about her challenges, taking some responsibility while criticising the harmful culture of silencing victims. She expressed that silencing unsupported individuals while their abusers gain confidence is unacceptable. She also condemned the expectation for victims to reopen old wounds just to prove they are not "overthinking," "too weak," or "unsatisfied."

The actress described incidents of being physically hit by a teacher during tutoring sessions. As an adult, she faced similar abuse after failing an acting audition but felt pressured to stay silent. Zhao revealed that the abuser exposed by her friend not only harmed her but also threatened self-harm to manipulate her.

Her friend said that the mental toll of Gen Z actress once caused her weight to drop to a dangerously low 37 kg. She described being blackmailed and controlled by the alleged abuser, who used threats and emotional manipulation to exert control over her.