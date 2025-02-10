Published 17:55 IST, February 10th 2025
Hindi Web Series Remakes In South: Permanent Roommates, Hostel Daze, Panchayat And More Reframe In Telegu, Tamil
By adapting Permanent Roommates, FLAMES, Hostel Daze, and more into various South Indian languages, TVF is redefining the benchmark for remakes.
TVF officials have made many superhit web series and Panchayat is one bright example. The village drama is doing phenomenally well right now, and it’s just more proof that TVF is the only content house capable of making its web stories successfully travel from North to South. Following the Tamil version's success, the Telugu remake is also striking a chord with viewers. By adapting Permanent Roommates, FLAMES, Hostel Daze, and Panchayat into various South Indian languages, along with their Kannada film Powder, TVF is redefining the benchmark for remakes.
Panchayat
Tamil Remake - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (2024)
Telegu Remake - Sivarapalli 2025
Panchayat is one of the most successful family dramas starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav. Its popularity has led to three seasons by 2024, with a fourth season already in production, though the release date remains unconfirmed.
The show's success inspired a Tamil adaptation, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, starring Abishek Kumar, Chetan, and Devadarshini, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2024. The Telugu remake, Sivarapalli, is also streaming on Prime Video. While it showcases strong performances by Rag Mayur, Sunny Palle, and Muralidhar Goud, the series evokes a sense of déjà vu.
Permanent Roommates
Telugu Remake - CommitMental (2020)
Permanent Roommates, a popular Hindi web series produced by TVF, was remade in Telugu as CommitMental in 2020. The original series follows two commitment-phobic individuals, Tanya and Mikesh, who, after three years in a long-distance relationship, must confront the idea of marriage. Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh played the lead roles.
The Telugu remake, CommitMental, preserved the original story's essence while adding regional elements. It centres on Anu and Phani, a young couple navigating the same situation of transitioning from a long-distance relationship to marriage. The series premiered on Aha on 13 November 2020.
Hostel Daze
Tamil Remake - Engga Hostel(2023)
Telegu Remake - Hostel Days
Hostel Daze has a Tamil remake titled Engga Hostel (2023) and a Telugu remake called Hostel Days which are both based on the original web series about hostel life, highlighting the different regional adaptations of the story.
The Tamil remake of Hostel Daze is titled Engga Hostel (2023), while the Telugu version is called Hostel Days. Aditya Mandala directed the series, with Arubabh Kumar serving as the producer.
Flames
Telugu Remake: Tharagathi Gadhi Daati (2021)
Flames is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age romantic drama web series produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). This teenage romance captures emotions straight from the heart. The story portrays young love blossoming like a chemical reaction.
Following its success as a beloved rom-com, the series inspired an official Telugu remake, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, released in 2021.
