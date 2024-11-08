HIT 3: Is Nani Compromising On Essence Of Blockbuster Indie Franchise For Commercial Scaling?

Telugu star Nani is jam-packed with projects back-to-back hits in the pipeline. After crime thriller film HIT, first part and second part, Nani is all pumped for the third part in the franchise. Let’s know the budget and how much the film collected in the previous films of the franchise.

Nani to shell out big for third part of HIT?

HIT 3 which was initially planned with a modest budget, the scope for the third part has expanded on a larger scale due to involvement of action sequences. Reports suggest that Nani, who is co-producing the film would be investing heavily to ensure that the film would meet high production standards. Let’s know the budget and how much the film collected in the previous films of the franchise.

The first part of the HIT franchise was released in 2022. According to the reports, the film was mounted on a budget of around ₹6.2 crore. As per the estimate of Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide collection came to ₹8 crore. The gross collections at the box office in India, the overall collection is ₹7.5 crore. The first film starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

Poster of HIT: The First Case | Source: IMDB

While the second part of HIT franchise, the film was made on a budget of ₹15 crore reportedly. According to the report in Sacnilk, HIT 2 collected ₹25.92 crore in India net at the box office. The film had garnered worldwide ₹41.85 crore. HIT 2 starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, Adivi Sesh, Komalee Prasad, Suhas, Divya Narni and Nani among others.

Poster of HIT: The Second Case | Source: IMDb

What more do we know about HIT 3?

Recently, the makers had announced the teaser of HIT 3. In the promo, Nani can be seen as a ruthless cop, who can presumably go to any length to achieve this goal.

First look of HIT 3 featuring Nani | Source: IMDb